GRDHD Reports New COVID-19 Cases in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio Counties

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the Green River District Health Department on Thursday

Of the newly confirmed cases, four are in Daviess County, three are in Henderson County, and three are in Ohio County.

GRDHD says the total number of reported cases in the district has risen to 609 the addition of the new cases.

Of the 609 cases, 70 have required hospitalization. So far, 444 people have recovered from the virus.

As of May 20, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 8,167, with 376 statewide deaths.

The GRDHD district covers seven Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster County.

