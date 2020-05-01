GRDHD Reports 21 New Cases in Kentucky Counties

The Green River District Health Department on Friday, May 1 reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus in five Kentucky counties.

Of the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, there are nine in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, three in McLean County, four in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 386.

Twenty people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 386 confirmed cases in the district, 48

(12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 181 (47%).

Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average Age: 44

Age Range: 7 months old – 93

Male: 54.3%

Female: 45.7%

