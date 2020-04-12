CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentuckyOwensboro
GRDHD: No New COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday
The Green River District Health Department says they have not received any reports of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The Green River District Health Department is made up of seven counties in our Kentucky area.
Here are the latest numbers locally:
-Daviess: 81; 3 deaths
-Henderson: 23
-Union: 3
-Hancock: 2
-Webster: 7
-Mclean: 5; 1 death
-Ohio: 8
On Saturday, Hopkins County officials reported 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 positive cases Saturday, bringing their total to 45.