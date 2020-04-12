GRDHD: No New COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department says they have not received any reports of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Green River District Health Department is made up of seven counties in our Kentucky area.

Here are the latest numbers locally:

-Daviess: 81; 3 deaths

-Henderson: 23

-Union: 3

-Hancock: 2

-Webster: 7

-Mclean: 5; 1 death

-Ohio: 8

On Saturday, Hopkins County officials reported 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 positive cases Saturday, bringing their total to 45.

