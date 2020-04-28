CoronavirusKentucky
GRDHD: New Positive Coronavirus Cases in Several Kentucky Counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Tuesday reported 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within its seven-county district.
Of those new cases, there are 7 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, and 1 in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now at 320.
Currently, seventeen people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 320 confirmed cases in the district, 46 (14%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 154 (48%).
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
- Age range: 7 months old – 93
- Average age: 45
- Male: 53.4%
- Female: 46.6%
Previous GRDHD COVID-19 Update (April 27):
Green River District Health Department Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases