GRDHD: New Positive Coronavirus Cases in Several Kentucky Counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Tuesday reported 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within its seven-county district.

Of those new cases, there are 7 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, and 1 in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now at 320.

Currently, seventeen people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 320 confirmed cases in the district, 46 (14%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 154 (48%).

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:



Age range : 7 months old – 93

: 7 months old – 93 Average age : 45

: 45 Male : 53.4%

: 53.4% Female: 46.6%

Previous GRDHD COVID-19 Update (April 27):

Comments

comments