GRDHD: New Coronavirus Cases in Two Kentucky Counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reporting new positive cases of coronavirus throughout its seven-county district.
On Monday, May 18, GRDHD reported seven additional positive COVID-19 cases.
The new cases reported by GRDHD are in two Kentucky counties – One new case in Daviess County, and six new cases in Ohio County.
With Monday’s additional positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is now 584.
Currently, 19 people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 584 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (11%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 400 (68%).
As of May 16, the Kentucky Department for Public health reported 7,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 334 statewide deaths.
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
Average age: 43-years-old
Age range: 7-months-old to 93-years-old
Male: 56.1%
Female: 43.9%
