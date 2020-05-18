GRDHD: New Coronavirus Cases in Two Kentucky Counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reporting new positive cases of coronavirus throughout its seven-county district.

On Monday, May 18, GRDHD reported seven additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases reported by GRDHD are in two Kentucky counties – One new case in Daviess County, and six new cases in Ohio County.

With Monday’s additional positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is now 584.

Currently, 19 people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 584 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 400 (68%).

As of May 16, the Kentucky Department for Public health reported 7,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 334 statewide deaths.

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:



Average age: 43-years-old

Age range: 7-months-old to 93-years-old

Male: 56.1%

Female: 43.9%

