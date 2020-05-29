GRDHD: Five New Coronavirus Cases Reported

The Green River District Health Department is reporting new cases of coronavirus throughout its seven-county district. On Friday, May 29, GRDHD reported five additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases reported by GRDHD are in two Kentucky counties – two new cases in Daviess County, and three new cases in Henderson County.

With Friday’s additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is now 670.,

Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 670 confirmed cases in the district, 78 have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 517.

As of May 28, the state of Kentucky was reporting 9,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 409 statewide deaths.

