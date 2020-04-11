GRDHD: Additional COVID-19 Death in Daviess County

The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Daviess County and one new death.

Health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 129.

Officials say as of Saturday, ten people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 129 confirmed cases in the district, 28 have required hospitalization. 55 of the cases in the district have recovered.

Locally here are the number of cases reported:

-Daviess: 81; 3 deaths

-Henderson: 23

-Union: 3

-Hancock: 2

-Webster: 7

-Hopkins: 84; 7 deaths

-Muhlenberg: 42

-Mclean: 5; 1 death

-Ohio: 8

