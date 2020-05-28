GRDHD: 9 New Cases Reported in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio and Webster Counties

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department recorded nine new cases of coronavirus cases in the following Kentucky counties:

Daviess: 3

Henderson: 3

Ohio: 2

Webster: 1

That brings the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the district rose to 665.

Health officials say 17 people are currently hospitalized. Of the 665 confirmed cases in the district, 78 have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 507.

As of May 27, the state of Kentucky was reporting 9,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400 statewide deaths.

