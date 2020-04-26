CoronavirusHenderson CountyHopkins CountyKentuckyOwensboro
GRDHD: 9 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported
The Green River District Health Department is reporting nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, there are 3 new cases in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County and 3 in Ohio County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department also reprting 7 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
Here are the latest numbers in our area:
DAVIESS: 161; 3 deaths
HENDERSON: 58; 1 death
UNION: 7
HANCOCK: 6
WEBSTER: 22
HOPKINS: 171; 19 deaths
MUHLENBERG: 108; 4 deaths
MCLEAN: 10; 1 deaths
OHIO: 40