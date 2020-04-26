GRDHD: 9 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department is reporting nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, there are 3 new cases in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County and 3 in Ohio County.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department also reprting 7 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Here are the latest numbers in our area:

DAVIESS: 161; 3 deaths

HENDERSON: 58; 1 death

UNION: 7

HANCOCK: 6

WEBSTER: 22

HOPKINS: 171; 19 deaths

MUHLENBERG: 108; 4 deaths

MCLEAN: 10; 1 deaths

OHIO: 40

