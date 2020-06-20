GRDHD: 7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department is reporting seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Officials say four of those cases are reported in Daveiss County, one in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.

Health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 822.

Health officials say two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

Of the 822 confirmed cases in the district, 95 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 713 (87%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 13,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 522 statewide deaths.

Here are the local numbers:

DAVIESS: 380 cases, 7 deaths, 333 recovered

HANCOCK: 14 cases, 10 recovered

HENDERSON: 152 cases, 4 deaths, 122 recovered

MCLEAN: 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered

OHIO: 191 cases, 172 recovered

UNION: 22 cases, 16 recovered

WEBSTER: 37 cases, 35 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 507 cases, 8 deaths

HOPKINS: 228 cases, 33 deaths

Comments

comments