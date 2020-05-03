GRDHD: 6 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported

The Green River District Health Department is reporting new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Health officials say there are 6 new positive cases in Daviess County.

GRDHD says 21 people are currently hospitalized in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 197 (46%).

The Green River District Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, May 5th through Thursday, May 7th. Officials say all of the available testing times have been filled.

You must be pre-registered to be tested. The testing site is on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College. If you are pre-registered for testing, you will be contacted to complete the registration process.

DAVIESS: 228; 4 deaths

HENDERSON: 72; 1 death

OHIO: 67

WEBSTER: 27

MCLEAN: 17; 1 death

UNION: 8

HANCOCK:6

HOPKINS: 206; 22 deaths

MUHLENBERG: 170; 4 deaths

