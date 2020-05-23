GRDHD: 6 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported
The Green River District Health Department is reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
Health officials say there are three new cases in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, and two in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 620. Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 620 confirmed cases in the district, 72 (12%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 474 (76%).
As of Friday, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.
Here is where our Tri-State counties stand locally:
DAVIESS: 300 cases, 5 deaths, 241 recovered
HENDERSON: 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered
HANCOCK: 6 cases, 6 recovered
MCLEAN: 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered
OHIO: 147 cases, 97 recovered
UNION: 9 cases, 8 recovered
WEBSTER: 33 cases, 29 recovered
HOPKINS: 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered
MUHLENBERG: 481 cases, 7 deaths, 126 recovered