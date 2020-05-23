GRDHD: 6 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Green River District Health Department is reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Health officials say there are three new cases in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, and two in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 620. Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 620 confirmed cases in the district, 72 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 474 (76%).

As of Friday, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.

Here is where our Tri-State counties stand locally:

DAVIESS: 300 cases, 5 deaths, 241 recovered

HENDERSON: 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered

HANCOCK: 6 cases, 6 recovered

MCLEAN: 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered

OHIO: 147 cases, 97 recovered

UNION: 9 cases, 8 recovered

WEBSTER: 33 cases, 29 recovered

HOPKINS: 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 481 cases, 7 deaths, 126 recovered

