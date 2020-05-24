GRDHD: 5 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Green River District Health Department is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Health officials say there is one new case in Daviess County, two new cases in McLean County, and two more cases in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 625.

Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 625 confirmed cases in the district, 75 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 476 (76%).

As of Saturday, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.

Here is where our Tri-State counties stand locally:

DAVIESS: 301 cases, 5 deaths, 241 recovered

HENDERSON: 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered

HANCOCK: 6 cases, 6 recovered

MCLEAN: 23 cases, 1 death, 19 recovered

OHIO: 149 cases, 98 recovered

UNION: 9 cases, 8 recovered

WEBSTER: 33 cases, 29 recovered

HOPKINS: 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 484 cases, 7 deaths, 126 recovered

Comments

comments