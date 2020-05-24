GRDHD: 5 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
The Green River District Health Department is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
Health officials say there is one new case in Daviess County, two new cases in McLean County, and two more cases in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 625.
Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 625 confirmed cases in the district, 75 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 476 (76%).
As of Saturday, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.
Here is where our Tri-State counties stand locally:
DAVIESS: 301 cases, 5 deaths, 241 recovered
HENDERSON: 104 cases, 4 deaths, 75 recovered
HANCOCK: 6 cases, 6 recovered
MCLEAN: 23 cases, 1 death, 19 recovered
OHIO: 149 cases, 98 recovered
UNION: 9 cases, 8 recovered
WEBSTER: 33 cases, 29 recovered
HOPKINS: 219 cases, 28 deaths, 160 recovered
MUHLENBERG: 484 cases, 7 deaths, 126 recovered