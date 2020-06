GRDHD: 4 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Health officials say there are 3 new cases in Daviess County and one in Hancock County.

GRDHD says there are 753 confirmed cases in the district.

There are no reported confirmed cases currently hospitalized. Of the 753 confirmed cases in the district, 87 (11.5%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 666 (88%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 12,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 497 statewide deaths.

Here are the local numbers:

DAVIESS: 348 cases, 7 deaths, 319 recovered

HANCOCK: 12 cases, 8 recovered

HENDERSON: 131 cases, 4 deaths, 111 recovered

MCLEAN: 26 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered

OHIO: 185 cases, 158 recovered

UNION: 16 cases, 13 recovered

WEBSTER: 35 cases, 34 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 502 cases, 8 deaths

HOPKINS: 222 cases, 31 deaths

