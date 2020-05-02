GRDHD: 33 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported

The Green River District Health Department is reporting 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Health officials say there are 25 new positive cases in Daviess, one in Henderson, five in Ohio, one in Union, and one in Webster.

GRDHD says 21 people are currently hospitalized in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 193 (46%).

The Green River District Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, May 5th through Thursday, May 7th. Officials say all of the available testing times have been filled.

You must be pre-registered to be tested. The testing site is on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College. If you are pre-registered for testing, you will be contacted to complete the registration process.

DAVIESS: 222; 4 deaths

HENDERSON: 72; 1 death

OHIO: 67

WEBSTER: 27

MCLEAN: 17; 1 death

UNION: 8

HANCOCK: 6

On Friday, Muhlenberg and Hopkins Counties reported their numbers.

HOPKINS: 206; 22 deaths

MUHLENBERG: 124; 4 deaths

