GRDHD: 2 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Daviess County

The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 677.

Seventeen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 677 confirmed cases in the district, 79 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 530 (78%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 9,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 431 statewide deaths.

The health department will offer free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at the clinic site in McLean County on June 2.

Testing will be provided from the mobile unit in Centertown, Kentucky in Ohio County at Western Elementary School on June 2.

Testing will be available at the Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on June 3.

Testing will be offered at Henderson Housing Authority on June 4th.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

Here are the local numbers:

DAVIESS: 317 cases, 5 deaths, 263 recovered

HANCOCK: 8 cases, 6 recovered

HENDERSON: 116 cases, 4 deaths, 88 recovered

MCLEAN: 24 cases, 1 death, 21 recovered

OHIO: 168 cases, 113 recovered

UNION: 10 cases, 8 recovered

WEBSTER: 34 cases, 31 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 497 cases, 7 deaths

HOPKINS: 219 cases, 29 deaths

