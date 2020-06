GRDHD: 2 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported; 1 Death in Daviess County

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and one death Sunday.

Both cases are reported in Daviess County. Health officials say the COVID-19 related death was also a Daviess County resident.

Health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 723.

Health officials says nine people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 723 confirmed cases in the district, 86 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 586 (81%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 11,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 470 statewide deaths.

Here are the local numbers:

DAVIESS: 339 cases, 7 deaths, 285 recovered

HANCOCK: 9 cases, 7 recovered

HENDERSON: 121 cases, 4 deaths, 97 recovered

MCLEAN: 25 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered

OHIO: 180 cases, 132 recovered

UNION: 14 cases, 9 recovered

WEBSTER: 35 cases, 33 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 498 cases, 8 deaths

HOPKINS: 221 cases, 31 deaths

