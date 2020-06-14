GRDHD: 12 New COVID-19 Cases; Free Testing Available This Week

The Green River District Health Department is reporting 12 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Health officials say there are 3 new cases in Daviess County, 7 in Henderson County, 1 in Webster County, and 1 in Union County.

GRDHD says there are currently 765 confirmed cases in the district.

There are no reported confirmed cases currently hospitalized. Of the 765 confirmed cases in the district, 87 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 666 (87%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 12,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 499 statewide deaths.

The health department is offering free coronavirus testing. Curbside testing will be offered at the Green River clinic locations in McLean and Ohio County on June 16th.

Health officials say the curbside testing will be available at their clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County on June 17th.

Testing will also be provided from their mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at the Henderson County clinic on June 18th.

To schedule an appointment visit their website here.

Here are the local numbers:

DAVIESS: 351 cases, 7 deaths, 319 recovered

HANCOCK: 12 cases, 8 recovered

HENDERSON: 138 cases, 4 deaths, 111 recovered

MCLEAN: 26 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered

OHIO: 185 cases, 158 recovered

UNION: 17 cases, 13 recovered

WEBSTER: 36 cases, 34 recovered

MUHLENBERG: 502 cases, 8 deaths

HOPKINS: 222 cases, 31 deaths

