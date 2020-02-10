Graveside Service Announced for 2,411 Fetal Remains Discovered Last Year at South Bend Home

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has announced that there will be a burial service for 2,411 fetal remains found in a South Bend home last year.

The remains were at the property of the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who kept the remains in a garage and the trunk of his car. Dr. Klopfer passed away on September 3rd. Family members discovered the remains while going through his belongings. During the investigation, more fetal remains were discovered in various vehicles at a business property in Dolton, Illinois.

The graveside service will take place at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend on February 12th at 1PM Eastern. Attorney General Hill will offer remarks.

Comments

comments