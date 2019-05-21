Division of Waste Management Announces Grant Recipients

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) has awarded $500,471 in grant funding for benches, picnic tables, landscaping, walking trails and pour-in-place surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.

The grants are available from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly, which receives a $2 fee from the sale of each new tire in the state. The fund helps manage approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

Click here for the list of recipients.

Courtesy of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet

Comments

comments