Grandy’s Sold to Parent Company; Jasper, Oakland City Locations Closed

A fast-food restaurant chain in the Tri-State has been sold to it’s parent company and has closed two locations.

SERVUS! announced today that it has sold its Grandy’s division. Restaurants in Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro have been sold to parent franchisor Grandy’s LLC in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also, due to the sale, locations in Jasper, Indiana and Oakland City, Indiana have closed. Those two locations have future development plans under consideration.

Management and team members of those two locations will be offered employment at nearby SERVUS! operated locations.

