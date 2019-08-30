Grandmother Charged With DUI, Grandkids in the Car

An Evansville grandmother was arrested Thursday on DUI and Neglect charges after police find two young children in the car.

According to the police report, Dorothy Moss, 42, was pulled over just after 11 pm for an invalid license plate and failing to signal on Adams Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed Moss’ two grandchildren in the car and the smell of alcohol.

Moss admitted to drinking some E&J Brandy earlier that night and was slurring her words. A search of the vehicle after the arrest revealed a nearly empty bottle of E & J in the center console.

Moss submitted to a field sobriety test but then refused to comply with several of the officer’s requests. According to the report, Moss showed several signs of being drunk during the tests. Later on, Moss’ blood alcohol level came back as .179.

The two children, ages six and one, were picked up by their father, Moss’ son at the scene.

On further investigation, police discovered that the tempory license plate that did not register in the system initially was a fake tempory license plate.

Moss has nine pending charges including Operating A Moving Vehicle While Under the Influence and two counts of Neglect of an Independent.

She is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

