Grandfather to Plead Guilty to Dropping Toddler From Cruise Ship Window

Tyrone Morris 4 mins ago
The South Bend grandfather accused of dropping his 18-month old granddaughter from a cruise ship window will reportedly plead guilty.

“I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible,” Salvatore Anello said in a statement Tuesday.

Anello initially pleaded not guilty to a negligent homicide charge from Puerto Rican authorities in October in the death of Chloe Wiegand in July. As part of the plea agreement, Anello will avoid jail time.

Meanwhile, another legal battle is playing out as the family is suing the cruise ship-liner for negligence.

