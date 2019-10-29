Grandfather Charged in Death of Toddler Who Fell From Cruise Ship

The grandfather who dropped his granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship will be charged in her death. A judged ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello and was escorted by Puerto Rican police after being charged with negligent homicide.

Chloe Wiegand, who was 18 months old, was from Indiana and on holiday with her parents, siblings, and both sets of grandparents at a Royal Caribbean ship.

She was reportedly in the play area with her grandfather. According to court records, there’s a row of windows in the area and Anello placed Wiegand on a wood railing by the windows, believing she would bang on the glass without incident.

However, the window was open and Wiegand fell 150 feet from the cruise ship. Reports say the child hit the concrete below the ship while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Wiegand was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The family of Wiegand blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window open.

The Royal Caribbean Cruise released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened by this incident, and our hearts go out to the family.”

Anello is being held on an $80,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on November 20th.

