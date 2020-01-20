Grand Opening Set for New Dollar General in Newburgh

Newburgh, Indiana is home to Dollar General’s newest store location.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. The store is located at 6933 Sharon Road in Newburgh.

Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Depending on the need, Dollar General stores employ six to 10 people.

Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may apply for available positions online.

Comments

comments