Grand Opening Set for New Dollar General in Boonville

A grand opening is set for the new Dollar General in Boonville.

The City of Boonville and Dollar General officials will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, November 9th at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.

Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

The new facility is located at 932 E. Main Street.

Also, anyone interested in joining the store team can apply for available positions online at Dollar General.

Comments

comments