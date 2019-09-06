Grand Opening of Downtown YMCA

The downtown YMCA is finally open after years of hard work and planning. The new Y is more than just an 80,000 square foot facility.

The new space will allow the organization to provide new and expanded programs in a STEM lab enrichment center and community teaching kitchen.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the grand opening followed by public tours. YMCA leaders say this multi-million dollar project is a product of a big collaboration.

YMCA Board Chair Sara Miller says, “This was brought together through regional cities funds, also a capital campaign, obviously our partnership with St. Vincent, and so it’s really great to bring this to life for the Evansville community.”

St. Vincent is offering primary care services at the Y along with physical therapy.

The new “Y” hopes to promote living and learning while creating better healthier lives.

It also features a ton of new additions.

