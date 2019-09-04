Grand Jury Indicts Henderson Teen on Murder, Assault Charges

A Henderson teen has been indicted on one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Japaris Baker, 18, is accused of murder in the shooting of Jaiwaun Wadlington. He is also charged with the assault of Travon Garrett and Johnel Henderson. All three are from Evansville.

The shooting took place on July 27th outside of Thomason’s Banquet Hall on Atkinson Street in Henderson.

Baker will be back in court for arraignment following the indictment on September 10th at 9 a.m.

He remains in Henderson County Jail on a $350,000 cash bond.

