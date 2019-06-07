Graham Creek Bridge Replacement Project to Receive $4.2M CRISI Grant

The Madison Railroad is the recipient of a $4.2 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to Senator Todd Young.

The grant will fund rehabilitation efforts for the aging Graham Creek Bridge. The bridge connects Jefferson and Jennings counties in southeastern Indiana.

Back in March, Sen. Young urged U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao to support funding for this project, which has been a top infrastructure priority for the region.

“As the Crossroads of America, it is critical to have a reliable rail network in Indiana for continued rural investments,” said Sen. Young. “The modernized structure will not only expand transportation services and ensure the heaviest commercial freight carloads can be accommodated, but it will also foster sustained economic growth for the greater Madison community and the Hoosier state.”

Click hereto view Sen. Young’s letter to Secretary Chao.

