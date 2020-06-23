Gradual Clearing Through Tuesday; Humidity Levels Will Be Dropping

Most of the Tri-State woke up to cloudy and muggy conditions in their communities; some areas even had showers lingering through the early morning hours. Morning temperatures were on the warmer side and will continue to hang out there through much of the morning. Evansville saw a low of 70°. As we head through Tuesday, we’ll be experiencing gradual clearing. By late afternoon, it should be mostly sunny with highs only topping out in the low 80s. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows dipping down into the mid 60s.

Right now, a cold front that brought us rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning will be progressing to the east today. As the rain moves away from the region, humidity levels will take a dive as well. We should see the benefits from the cold front later this afternoon; mostly pleasant conditions and below normal temperatures are to be expected. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph is still in the forecast for your Tuesday. Meantime, today will set up the trend for the next couple of days. Wednesday and Thursday are going to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Unfortunately, we won’t be hanging onto the below seasonable temperatures for the weekend. We will be heating up once again like last Saturday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances don’t return to the Tri-State until Friday and hot temperatures are coming with those showers. They are in the forecast through Monday, with highs near 90° everyday.

Comments

comments