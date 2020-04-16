GRADD Offers Emergency Small Business Loans

Financial help is on the way for small businesses in Kentucky trying to stay afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Green River Area Development announced Thursday it has appropriated $250,000 of its Revolving Loan Fund in order to make emergency small business loans available.

Small business owners in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster Counties can apply for up to $25,000 in working capital funds from GRADD’s Revolving Loan Fund. The minimum loan will be $5,000, with terms up to 36 months and with six months of payment deferral.

For more information or to apply, visit GRADD, or contact Gina Boaz at ginaboaz@gradd.com.

