GRADD Names Recipient of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award

The recipient of the 2019 GRADD Volunteer of the Year award has been announced. Mary Ashford was named as the winner of this esteemed award during GRADD’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon Thursday.

Jiten Shah, GRADD executive director stated, “We are very proud of the work we do at GRADD of implementing programs that improve the quality of life in our district, but much of what we are able to accomplish would not be possible without the tremendous contributions and efforts made by our volunteers.”

Ashford is a member of AmeriCorps, she serves on the Green River Area Council on Aging and works with District Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. She is also serving her third year at Ohio County Senior Services.

Comments

comments