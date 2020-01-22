GPS Tracking Leads to Stolen Vehicle, Arrest of Lexington Man

A Lexington man is behind bars accused of stealing a truck and trailer from a White County business.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the White County Sheriff’s Office regarding a truck and trailer that was stolen from their jurisdiction.

Using a GPS locating device, officers tracked the truck to the McDonald’s parking lot near I-64 and U.S. 41 interchange in northern Vanderburgh Co.

Officers were dispatched to that area and located 32-year-old Luis David Flecha asleep behind the wheel of a Ford F-550 pulling a gooseneck trailer.

Flecha was arrested and faces three counts of auto theft.

