Governor Signs Anti-Bullying Legislation

One tri-state mother has been doing everything she can to put a stop to her son’s bullies.

“We’ve even had threats of people coming to our house, shooting him, putting him in the hospital and we have taken the issues to the school,” says Megan Schechty. She says they have also taken the problem to law enforcement, but she says it feels like they have not made any progress. “They can’t trust the administration, they can’t trust anybody to be there to protect them.”

It’s even more difficult to protect people from bullies with social media being so prevalent.

“I am terrified for him. I don’t want anything physical to happen to him, but I’m also very worried about the mental health as well,” says Schechty.

Now thanks to a new law Governor Holcomb signed, House Bill 1607 allows students to register for a protective order against their attackers.

“With teen depression and suicide on the rise it’s important that we do something,” says Representative Ryan Hatfield.

Representative Ryan Hatfield is the bill sponsor. He says this will give frustrated families another option to get their child peace.

“It’s not an end all be all, but it will give them another tool for a judge to say enough is enough. This has to stop and we are issuing an order of protection,” says Hatfield.

Schlechty says she hopes someone will step in and help her son from being tormented daily. “The school has failed to protect him. They have failed to give him the proper education he needs without being interfered with all of this and I’m just tired of dealing with it.”

Comments

comments