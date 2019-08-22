Governor Pritzker Increases Teacher Minimum Salary to $40k

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is taking another step in addressing the statewide teacher shortage by raising teacher’s minimum salary.

Thursday, Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 2078 at the state Capitol increasing teacher’s minimum salary over the next four years, reaching $40,000 by the 2023-2024 school year.

Starting next year, the minimum salary will be $32,076, then $34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year, $37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year, and $40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. Eventually, the minimum salary will rise based on the Consumer Price Index.

Prior to HB 2078, teacher salary ranged from only $9,000 to $11,000.

HB 2078 will take effect on January 1st, 2020.

“As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In signing this legislation, we’re addressing our teacher shortage and gradually putting teachers on track to make at least $40,000 a year by the first day of school in 2023. To teachers all across Illinois: I see the care and compassion you put into your work, and I’m proud to help make sure you earn what you’re worth.”

Comments

comments