Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday he is seeking another term in office.

The governor will officially file to run for re-election on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:30 a.m. at the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office in Indianapolis.

Holcomb won his first term in office in 2016. He served as lieutenant governor under then-governor and now Vice President Mike Pence.

Holcomb is the 51st Governor of Indiana.

Comments

comments