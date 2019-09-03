Governor Holcomb Makes First Legal Sports Bet

Indiana casinos launched sports betting over the weekend as it became legal in the state on Sunday. Sports enthusiasts will now be able to make legal wagers on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and golf in addition to more than 100 other sporting events throughout the year.

Governor Eric Holcomb placed the first legal bet in the state wagering only on our home teams, the Pacers, the Colts, and the Fever.

He believes this is a great opportunity as he hopes the investment will stay inside the Hoosier state.

“Well, its an uber competitive industry and regulated and we wanted to make sure the investment was staying here in the state of Indiana and not going other places especially around our borders,” says Gov. Holcomb.

Plans are already in the works for casinos across the state.

Tropicana in Evansville is expected to create a sportsbook in the former 421 Lounge but a date has not yet been confirmed.

