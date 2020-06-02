Governor Holcomb Calls for Unity Amid Indiana Protests

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb called for unity on Monday during a live conference where he spoke on the violent protests in Indiana.

In Indianapolis, nearly two-dozen people have been arrested, and two have died in shootings related to the demonstrations.

Gov. Holcomb spoke about mourning the loss of George Floyd, also noting his respect for the public’s First Amendment rights to peacefully protest.

However, Holcomb had strong words for those who destroy, vandalize, or threaten the safety of others, calling on the state to bridge the divide, not widen it.

“What comes from our actions today, when we summon the will to do things that might have been uncomfortable in the past,” said Gov. Holcomb on Monday. “We’ll provide the leadership to accomplish what is needed to give people that confidence, that we’re willing to take these steps – but I’m telling you, this country was founded on we the people.”

Holcomb added that protests over the death of Floyd are “a noble cause,” also praising Indiana law enforcement for the job they do.

Gov. Holcomb says he believes local governments can decide the best course of action to take with unruly protesters, including the use of force.

