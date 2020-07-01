Governor Holcomb Announces Phase 4.5 in Indiana

July 4th was supposed to mark the date that Indiana entered phase 5 of the state’s reopen plan,however governor Eric Holcomb announced that there will be a pause on certain things opening while others are still okay to proceed.



“Stage, 4.5 means that our capacities for the most part will stay at the same level, stay at the place where they are today. But we will give the green light, the green flag to mostly outdoor activities,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.



“They’ve been doing a real good job of it, I think the governor has done a great job and of course I don’t like that everything was closed for as long as it was.

But, I know it was for the best of things and I’m glad that we are getting along, said Evansville resident Brett James.



The downtown YMCA had been planning on entering phase 5, but the governor’s new phase will slow that process.

“We had been instituting and following social distancing guidelines, making sure our equipment is spread out, we had been under capacities for different areas of our building that we had been following so, those will be maintained now that we’re not moving into stage 5 with the state, so, we’ll continue to have all of those social distancing guidelines and things to keep people apart and in smaller groups in place,” said YMCA Marketing Director Lisa Verkamp.



As for people visiting the Y, they will not see many changes but are still encouraged to socially distance themselves from each other when using the facility.

“We just ask that the public help us in that regard of, if you don’t feel well, or you are symptomatic in any way, to not visit or to stay at home and to just continue to be vigilant with cleanliness or hand washing and help us with those cleaning protocols,” said Verkamp.

For those of you wanting to play basketball in groups, the gym is holding off on allowing that for right now, but will announce at a later date when it’s safe to do so.



Comments

comments