Governor Eric Holcomb Signs 36 Bills Into Law

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed 36 bills into legislation Thursday. Click here for the full list.

Included in the 36 bills:

Prescriptions : Allows certain prescriptions to be transmitted electronically. Requires dentists, physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, optometrists, physician assistants, and podiatrists to issue a prescription for a controlled substance in an electronic format and by electronic transmission after December 31, 2020

: Allows certain prescriptions to be transmitted electronically. Requires dentists, physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, optometrists, physician assistants, and podiatrists to issue a prescription for a controlled substance in an electronic format and by electronic transmission after December 31, 2020 Nonconsensual pornography: Defines “intimate image” and creates a civil cause of action against a person who discloses an intimate image without the consent of the individual depicted in the intimate image.

Defines “intimate image” and creates a civil cause of action against a person who discloses an intimate image without the consent of the individual depicted in the intimate image. Local fetal-infant mortality review teams : Allows certain persons to establish a local fetal-infant mortality review team (review team) to review fetal deaths and infant deaths to gather information to improve community resources and systems of care.

: Allows certain persons to establish a local fetal-infant mortality review team (review team) to review fetal deaths and infant deaths to gather information to improve community resources and systems of care. Election audits : Allows the secretary of state to designate counties as risk-limiting audit pilot counties and sets forth a procedure for a county to follow to be designated as a pilot county to conduct risk-limiting audits

: Allows the secretary of state to designate counties as risk-limiting audit pilot counties and sets forth a procedure for a county to follow to be designated as a pilot county to conduct risk-limiting audits Privacy and tracking of rape kits : Provides that a hospital or licensed medical services provider that provides forensic medical exams and additional forensic services to a victim (provider) is entitled to reimbursement from the victim services division of the Indiana criminal justice institute (division) if the provider initiates a claim for reimbursement through the sexual assault web-based claims reimbursement and tracking system.

: Provides that a hospital or licensed medical services provider that provides forensic medical exams and additional forensic services to a victim (provider) is entitled to reimbursement from the victim services division of the Indiana criminal justice institute (division) if the provider initiates a claim for reimbursement through the sexual assault web-based claims reimbursement and tracking system. Probation and parole for animal abusers : Defines “animal abuse offense” and “companion animal”, and establishes as a mandatory condition of probation and parole that a person convicted of an animal abuse offense may not own, harbor, or train a companion animal.

: Defines “animal abuse offense” and “companion animal”, and establishes as a mandatory condition of probation and parole that a person convicted of an animal abuse offense may not own, harbor, or train a companion animal. Victims of criminal acts : Provides that a new registration period may be imposed if a sex or violent offender fails to register or improperly registers as a sex or violent offender. Prohibits records held by the department of child services to be disclosed to any person who requests the record if it related to an ongoing police investigation or criminal prosecution.

: Provides that a new registration period may be imposed if a sex or violent offender fails to register or improperly registers as a sex or violent offender. Prohibits records held by the department of child services to be disclosed to any person who requests the record if it related to an ongoing police investigation or criminal prosecution. Sickle cell disease grant program : Requires the state department of health (state department) to do the following concerning the sickle cell disease program (program): (1) Develop standards for determining eligibility for individuals requesting care and treatment for sickle cell disease. (2) Assist in the development and expansion of care for the treatment of individuals with sickle cell disease. (3) Provide financial assistance to individuals with sickle cell disease for specified treatments.

: Requires the state department of health (state department) to do the following concerning the sickle cell disease program (program): (1) Develop standards for determining eligibility for individuals requesting care and treatment for sickle cell disease. (2) Assist in the development and expansion of care for the treatment of individuals with sickle cell disease. (3) Provide financial assistance to individuals with sickle cell disease for specified treatments. Charity gaming: Repeals the current charity gaming article and replaces it with a reorganized and revised charity gaming article. Raises the prize limits for when a qualified organization is not required to obtain a license for an allowable activity. Consolidates the current license types into an annual activity license, single activity license, convention raffle license, and annual affiliate license.

