Governor Beshear Repeals Medicaid Waiver

In his first week in office, Governor Andy Beshear has removed obstacles that made it more difficult for nearly 100,000 Kentuckians to access critical health care and pharmacy benefits.

Gov. Beshear did so by having his administration notify the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, ending the 1115 demonstration project, known as Kentucky Helping to Engage and Achieve Long Term Health, or “Kentucky HEALTH,” which required Kentuckians to meet certain work requirements in order to have health insurance coverage.

The governor effectively ended Kentucky’s litigation involving the waiver in federal court and has asked the court to dismiss Kentucky from the lawsuit.

“Health care is a basic human right and every Kentucky family deserves to see a doctor and receive treatment when they are sick,” Beshear said. “I will not allow burdensome roadblocks and unnecessary red tape to stand in the way of the health and well-being of Kentuckians. If we are going to move forward as a Commonwealth and build a bigger and brighter future for all our families, we must first ensure they have access to health care.”

A report of The George Washington University concluded that between 86,000 and 136,000 Kentuckians could lose their Medicaid health insurance coverage under the work and volunteer requirements of the Medicaid waiver project.

Gov. Beshear believes that Kentuckians and the Commonwealth’s health care systems are better served by repealing the waiver.

Comments

comments