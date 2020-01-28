Governor Beshear Outlines ‘Education First’ Budget

On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear outlined his first budget to lawmakers, which prioritizes education, health care and protecting our children, underlining his belief that a budget is a statement of values.

“It is a budget that not only ends years of painful cuts, it also makes a major investment in public education, fully funds expanded Medicaid, makes a historic investment in protecting our children, directs dollars to breaking cycles of poverty, and I believe will move us forward as a people,” Gov. Beshear said in his first budget address Tuesday night at the Kentucky Capitol.

Gov. Beshear proposed his “Education First” budget for 2020-2022, including a $2,000 raise for teachers, a 1% SEEK per-pupil funding increase that provided an additional $87.5 million for public schools, $11 million each year for new textbooks, and $18.2 million for school security upgrades.

“There are finally dollars to start reinvesting in our families,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let me be clear, these dollars are limited, and they won’t undo the pain of the last 14 years all at once. So we must invest wisely and we must lead with our values. To me, those values must begin with public education.”

Gov. Beshear’s proposed budget also includes funding for an additional 350 social workers, $5 million each year for preschool programs in disadvantaged areas, and $1 million each year, which would leverage millions more in federal funds, to enroll more children in the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“Health care is a basic human right and it is our responsibility to sign every Kentucky child up for some form of health coverage,” said Gov. Beshear.

“We are very pleased to see that Gov. Beshear’s budget reflects an investment in our teachers, our schools and most importantly, our students,” said Brown. “This is truly an education first budget,” Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s first budget address on Tuesday evening.

Kentucky Department of Education staff will be meeting with Gov. Beshear’s budget staff on Wednesday to go over more details of the budget.

You can fully view Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed “Education First” budget here.

