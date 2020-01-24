Illinois
Gov. Pritzker Signs Three Illinois Senate Bills
On January 24, 2020, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed three Illinois Senate Bills.
- Description: Amends the Fire Sprinkler Contractor Licensing Act by requiring that by January 1, 2022 inspection and testing of fire sprinkler system and controls must be performed by a licensee, or an individual employer, or contracted by a licensee.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: June 1, 2020
- Description: Allows a police officer who previously participated in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund as a member of a municipal police department and was transferred to the municipal police pension fund upon its creation after the 2010 Census to carry over their starting service date.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
- Description: Creates the Local Government Revenue Recapture Act which provides that a municipality or county that receives a disbursement of tax proceeds from the Department of Revenue may contract with a third party for the purpose of ensuring that the municipality or county receives the amount to which it is entitled.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: June 1, 2020