Gov. Pritzker Signs Kennel Bill Into Law

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law today to ensure that dogs or cats that are placed in a kennel are safe at all times.

“This commonsense law will protect pets from senseless tragedies and further our state’s commitment to animal welfare,” said Gov. Pritzker. “We’re putting safety first and making sure the tragedy that West Chicago experienced in January will never happen again.”

The new law requires kennels to either be staffed at all times or install a fire alarm or sprinkler system in every building where animals are housed that notifies local fire departments. House Bill 3390 was introduced and passed after the tragic death of 31 dogs in a West Chicago kennel fire in January 2019. Fire investigators say there were working smoke detectors but likely no one there to hear them.

House Bill 3390 takes effect immediately.

Comments

comments