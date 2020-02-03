Gov. Pritzker Signs Illinois Senate Bill Capping Insulin Cost at $100/mo

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.

Signed on Friday by Gov. Pritzker, Illinois Senate Bill 667 is expected to impact around 1.3 million people in the state that have diabetes. A press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office said that the new law is an important step in lowering healthcare costs for Illinois families.

“1.3 million Illinoisans have diabetes and require insulin to go about their daily lives. Those 1.3 million people have watched the price of insulin in the United States surge – nearly tripling in the first decade of the 21st century,” Gov. Pritzker said on Twitter.

Health care is a right for all, not a privilege. That is why I signed legislation which will cap out of pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply. pic.twitter.com/c9DO5pOmyx — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 24, 2020

This bill will go into effect in January 2021. Provisions requiring an insulin pricing report take effect immediately, Pritzker’s office said.

“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life – it doesn’t discriminate between those who can afford medication at unconscionable cost, and those who cannot,” Gov. Pritzker said in a tweet.

You can view Illinois SB 667 in full here.

