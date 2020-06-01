Gov. Pritzker Signs Emergency Declaration to Assist Counties During Protests

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday evening signed a disaster emergency declaration to provide assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in several counties.

The counties include: Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon, and Will.

On May 31, Gov. Pritzker also sent 250 members of the Illinois National Guard to support various jurisdictions throughout the state in their work to protect communities.



He also ordered Illinois State Police to provide an additional 300 troopers to support local municipalities Monday night into Tuesday.

This follows the Governor activating 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to fulfill a request for assistance from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Guard is supporting local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city.

The protest in Chicago is in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being detained on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s death sparked outrage, national outcry, protests, and rioting in cities around the country.

