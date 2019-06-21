Gov. Pritzker Signs Bills on Criminal Justice, Consumer Protection, and College Savings

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed four bills into legislation Friday morning.

The following bills were signed and will take effect immediately:

Bill Number: HB 1613

Description: Removes the sunset on data collection of vehicular and pedestrian police stops, maintaining an important tool for police officers and the public to identify and combat racial disparities in law enforcement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2472

Description: Closes a loophole in the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and clarifies the original intent of the Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 2837

Description: Aligns the College Savings Program with industry standards and federal requirements and clarifies language regarding administrative fees collected by the state treasurer.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1890

Description: Establishes training to identify signs of human trafficking in lodging establishments, increases financial penalties for criminals who exploit women and children and directs more resources to law enforcement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

