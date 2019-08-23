Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Protecting Immigration Privacy in Court

A bill protecting the privacy of individuals’ immigration status during court proceedings was signed into legislation by Governor JB Pritzker.

Senate Bill 1429 makes it illegal to use individuals’ immigration status against them in a way that would prevent them from testifying freely, comfortably and safely in civil court.

Evidence relating to a person’s immigration status is non-admissible in any civil proceeding, with few exceptions, and a party seeking to offer evidence relating to a person’s immigration status must file a written motion at least 14 days before a hearing or trial specifically describing the evidence and stating the purpose for which it is offered.

The bill takes effect on January 1, 2020.

“Someone’s immigration status should never be used as a weapon against them, especially in a civil court of law,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to sign this bill into law to ensure immigrants can seek justice without fear. In this state, we will take every action to protect our immigrant communities because they are a vital part of our state and deserve to live with dignity.”

