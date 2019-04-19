Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Into Law Allowing More Wind Energy Development in Illinois

A bill that would allow more wind energy production in Illinois was signed into law Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. House Bill 2988, which takes effect immediately, allows only counties and municipalities to establish standards for wind farm development.

Townships will no longer have zoning authority over wind farm development.

The new law will create a job, revitalize communities with new investment in rural areas and produce clean, renewable energy that will help Illinois work toward lowering its emissions.

Friday’s bill signing is the latest action the governor has taken on the environment.

Comments

comments