Gov. Pritzker to Sign State of Emergency Extention

Illinois is extending its state of emergency to flatten the curve new COVID-19 cases in the state, Governor JB Pritzker announced during a press conference Tuesday.

Gov. Pritzker plans to sign a 30-day state disaster proclamation extension on April 1.

The disaster proclamation provides the governor with the authority to sign additional executive orders, extending the Stay at Home order and suspending on-site learning in K-12 schools through the month of April.

As of March 31, there are 5,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, that’s a 937 increase from March 30. The number of deaths increased from 73 to 99.

There have yet to be any confirmed cases in Wayne, White, Wabash, Edwards County.

Comments

comments